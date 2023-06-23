Vernon Parish man airlifted to trauma center following Hwy 117 crash

A Leesville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Hwy 117.
A Leesville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Hwy 117.(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KISATCHIE, La. (KALB) - A Vernon Parish man suffered moderate non-life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash around 9:16 p.m. on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Hwy 117, just north of Kisatchie.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office said a 54-year-old Leesville man was driving a 2001 Ford Ranger when he exited the road and traveled through the ditch, striking a culvert, and overturned, resting on its top.

First responders were able to free the driver from the crash and he was airlifted to a regional trauma center for his injuries.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Parish Fire Protection District #4 Rescue, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, US Forest Service, Provencal Police and Air Evac Lifeteam responded to the crash.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Deshawn West
High-speed chase ends at Texas Avenue, Levin Street in Alexandria; suspects arrested
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Desmond Lamonte Clowers
Georgia man arraigned on manslaughter charge for Magnolia Street shooting in Alexandria
[Source: KSLA News 12 file photo]
LDH, coroner: Woman’s death was heat-related

Latest News

Andrew D. Howard
APD: Suspect wanted for home invasion, attempted first degree murder
The Peach Cobbler Factory
‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ location in Alexandria under construction
Louisiana Supreme Court orders Linda Frickey murder defendants to stand trial this year
Frickey family awaits new trial date following Louisiana Supreme Court ruling
The Cenla Author's Club witnessed a meeting of historical significance.
Renowned author Warren Perrin stops in Cenla, discusses efforts for historical justice