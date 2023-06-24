APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is searching for a man connected to a Friday (June 23) shooting incident.

According to APD, officers were dispatched to 1401 Yoist Street just after 10:30 p.m. Friday for gunshots reportedly fired. There, officers found that a 17-year-old was shot in the leg.

APD shared that it was able to issue an arrest warrant for Patrick Johnson, 19, in connection to the shooting. Johnson is not yet in custody and should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s facing one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information, they are encouraged to contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at 318-441-6416 or APD Dispatch at 318-441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.