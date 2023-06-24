Cody Ford hosts his 2nd annual camp at Pineville

By Elijah Nixon
Jun. 23, 2023
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Former PinevilleRebel and current Cincinnati Bengal Cody Ford held his second camp over at Pineville High School.

He had a few guys that played in the National Football League to help him, like former Los Angeles Ram Booby Evans and a former ASH Trojan and LSU Tiger Jacobian Guillory.

There were plenty of drills, including individual drills, one on ones and tug of war.

The camp numbers have doubled, and Cody Ford said he is happy to see the impact he has on the community.

“It’s an amazing feeling that I can bring out the community like this,” said Ford. “I want to continue to do this every year and have a softball game like we will this Saturday hopefully, this will continue to grow.”

