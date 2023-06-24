Millie Mattered: Cenla community unites in overdose awareness, honoring lives lost

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - City Park in Alexandria served as the gathering point on June 23 for a heartfelt event aimed at raising awareness and paying tribute to those who have lost their lives or are struggling with addiction.

It was an emotional display of solidarity, as individuals familiar with the struggles of addiction joined together for a memorial.

Each story is different, but exactly the same as Millie’s, the namesake of Friday’s gathering. Millie’s mom, Lilly Harvey, said she hopes to create a lasting impact by raising awareness and fostering compassion.

“It is so important that we come together as a community and as parents and loved ones to let people know how much our loved one mattered,” said Harvey. “They didn’t want to die that day, and we need to find some solutions to what’s going on with the drug epidemic.”

In the six years since her daughter’s passing, Lilly said she has dedicated her life to advocating, and by standing together and advocating for change, they can honor the memory of those lost and create more compassion for this pressing issue.

“We want to keep the momentum going,” said Harvey. “We want people to know that we haven’t forgotten their loved ones. That’s why we have the moonlight memorials, because we light up the darkness of addiction and overdose.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.