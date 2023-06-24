Montana Republicans report letters with mysterious powder after similar mailings in 2 other states

FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.
FILE: The Montana State Capitol in Helena, Mont., on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.(Tommy Martino | AP Photo/Tommy Martino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Republican lawmakers in Montana are sharing that they received letters with white powder as federal agents investigate mysterious substances similarly mailed to GOP officials in two other states.

In a Friday night tweet, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte said he has received “disturbing” reports of anonymous threats sent to legislators. The Montana attorney general posted on Facebook that the local sheriff’s office collected evidence after his mother, a state representative, opened one letter with a “white powder substance” sent to her home address.

“PLEASE BE CAUTIOUS about opening your mail,” Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in the post directed toward legislators. “If you receive a suspicious package, contact law enforcement immediately.”

Republican officials in Tennessee and Kansas have recently received similar letters. A legislative office building in Nashville temporarily locked down on Thursday after the House Speaker said multiple Republican leaders got mail with “a white powder substance.” The letters included “obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans,” according to a House Republican Caucus spokesperson who did not provide further details.

The FBI said Thursday that ongoing lab tests did not indicate any risk to public safety.

About 100 such letters have been sent to lawmakers and public officials across Kansas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Preliminary tests did not detect any common dangerous toxins and no injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
The Peach Cobbler Factory
‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ location in Alexandria under construction
Andrew D. Howard
APD: Suspect wanted for home invasion, attempted first degree murder
A Leesville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Hwy 117.
Vernon Parish man airlifted to trauma center following Hwy 117 crash
Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for public feedback

Latest News

Jayden Jackson, 12, is getting a taste of his first job by mowing lawns in his neighborhood.
12-year-old mowing lawns to help family with extra money, purchase school supplies
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus,...
Bridge over Yellowstone River collapses, sending freight train into waters below
APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
A Phoenix man says his SUV was shot at random when traveling on the highway.
‘Lucky to be alive’: Man says his SUV was shot at random while driving on highway