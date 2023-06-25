Cody Ford brings out the stars for his first celebrity softball game

Cody Ford hosts first celebrity softball game at Pineville High School
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB)- Former Pineville Rebel and current Cincinnati Bengal, Cody Ford hosted his first celebrity softball game at Pineville High School.

There were a lot of stars in the game with Jesse Stallings, Jacobian Guillory, John LeGlue, Markel Brown, Olivia Henry, Emily Deselle and plenty more.

The Kalb Sports Team also participated in the game. Team Cody and Dylan Domangue walked away with the 7-4 victory over Team Poteet.

. The game helped donate to the Duffel of Dreams, and Cody Ford said that was what it was all about it.

“It’s about bringing together the community to help a good cause,” said Ford. “This was bigger than me, and I was happy to help.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
The Peach Cobbler Factory
‘The Peach Cobbler Factory’ location in Alexandria under construction
Andrew D. Howard
APD: Suspect wanted for home invasion, attempted first degree murder
A Leesville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Hwy 117.
Vernon Parish man airlifted to trauma center following Hwy 117 crash
Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for public feedback

Latest News

LSU's Cade Veloso (24) celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a solo home run to...
LSU takes Game 1 on Beloso go-ahead HR in 11th; Floyd electric with 17 Ks
LCU Wildcats will host a camp at Pineville for graduated seniors
Cody Ford hosts his 2nd annual camp at Pineville
Cody Ford host his second annual camp at Pineville
Cody Ford hosts his 2nd annual camp at Pineville