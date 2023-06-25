Cody Ford brings out the stars for his first celebrity softball game

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB)- Former Pineville Rebel and current Cincinnati Bengal, Cody Ford hosted his first celebrity softball game at Pineville High School.

There were a lot of stars in the game with Jesse Stallings, Jacobian Guillory, John LeGlue, Markel Brown, Olivia Henry, Emily Deselle and plenty more.

The Kalb Sports Team also participated in the game. Team Cody and Dylan Domangue walked away with the 7-4 victory over Team Poteet.

. The game helped donate to the Duffel of Dreams, and Cody Ford said that was what it was all about it.

“It’s about bringing together the community to help a good cause,” said Ford. “This was bigger than me, and I was happy to help.”

