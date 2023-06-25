Florida erupts for 24 runs to take Game 2 of MCWS, forcing deciding Game 3

OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers will have to wait until Monday night to try and avenge their 2017 loss to the Gators.

Florida erupted for 24 runs and took game two of the series in a 24-4 win to even the series. The Gators hit six home runs in the win.

The Tigers struggled again with runners on base leaving nine through the first three innings.

Ty Evans was the star for the Gators has he accounted for five RBI in the first three innings, including a grand slam in the third to make it 7-3, part of a six run inning.

Nate Ackenhausen got the start on the mound for the Tigers and went 2.1 innings, allowing five hits, six runs, three earned, while striking out five. His defense didn’t help especially in the third inning when Jordan Thompson booted a potential double-play ball to end the end that later led to a grand slam from Florida’s Evans.

LSU got on the board first in the bottom of the opening frame as Gavin Dugas hit an RBI double scoring Dylan Crews to make it 1-0.

Evans would tie the game in the top of the second inning with his first home run of the game, a solo shot to left field to make it 1-1.

In the bottom of the second the Tigers would answer with two runs of their own as Tommy White picked up an RBI single and a Tre’ Morgan sac-fly made it 3-1.

However, in the third Florida would erupt for six runs including a grand slam to make it 7-3.

The Gators would take advantage of another error by Thompson has he threw the ball away going to third on a questionable play to make it 8-3 Gators.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.