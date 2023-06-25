LSU’s Dylan Crews wins 2023 Golden Spikes Award; first Tiger to win it since ‘89

By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WAFB) - LSU superstar centerfielder Dylan Crews has been named the winner of the 2023 Golden Spikes Award by USA Baseball on Sunday, June 25.

Crews, a projected top pick in the upcoming 2023 MLB Draft, helped lead the Tigers to their first CWS Final since 2017 when they played Florida.

The Longwood, Fla. native led the Tigers with a .423 batting average. He had a 1.278 OPS, 104 hits, 16 doubles, a triple, and 18 home runs to go along with 69 RBI.

He became the first player to win the SEC Player of the Year in consecutive years.

