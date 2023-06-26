7-year-old dies in mobile home fire
Published: Jun. 26, 2023
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal announced deputies are investigating after a child died during a mobile home fire in Denham Springs overnight.
On Monday, June 26, just after midnight, Livingston Fire District #5 responded to a call in the 8000 block of Caliente Avenue in Denham Springs.
Firefighters report they located a 7-year-old boy in a hallway. He did not survive, according to officials.
The investigation is ongoing.
Details will be provided as they become available.
