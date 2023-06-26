CLTCC set to receive $10M in capital outlay for Jena campus

JENA, La. (KALB) - Among the dozens of capital outlay projects allocated funds in the legislature’s HB2, Central Louisiana Technical and Community College is set to receive $10 million for their Jena campus.

The funds would go toward the planning and construction of a new building on the Rod Brady campus in Jena.

The Jena location is an extension of CLTCC’s main campus in Alexandria. It offers classes around business office administration, manufacturing, practical nursing and welding technology.

”It’s just extraordinary to think about that the campus has been in the community many many years. We’ve seen lots of fruitfulness from that campus,” said Michelle Morea, interim dean of Rod Brady. “So, to be able to have that money to re-invest back into the campus and bring in new things and state-of-the-art equipment, I think will help to continue to grow and be fruitful in that area.”

Lawmakers emphasized the investment is part of the state’s workforce development effort. The surplus in this year’s fiscal session made projects like CLTCC’s possible.

“The stars lined up when this came about,” said State Sen. Glen Womack (R-District 32). “Everything lined up because workforce development is very helpful and needed in this district and across the state.”

Governor John Bel Edwards still has to sign off on HB2 for the allocation of funding toward CLTCC to be official.

