Harry Coleman continues to change the culture at Peabody

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Peabody Warhorses head football coach Harry Coleman looks to continue to change the culture at the school.

The football team went 4-6 last year and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

This offseason, Coleman has taken the team to different colleges to play in seven-on-seven competitions, which is the first time that has ever been done in the Warhorses’ history in football.

Coleman said it’s a great feeling seeing the kids being able to compete and feel as if they belong on the next level.

“It brings a smile to face to see these kids play on college football fields, “said Coleman. “For some kids, the sport ends for them in high school. Going to these different colleges, I hope they feel as if they can enroll in these schools and play with the best of them.”

