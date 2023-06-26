Harry Coleman continues to change the culture at Peabody

Harry Coleman continues to change the culture at Peabody
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) -The Peabody Warhorses head football coach Harry Coleman looks to continue to change the culture at the school.

The football team went 4-6 last year and made the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

This offseason, Coleman has taken the team to different colleges to play in seven-on-seven competitions, which is the first time that has ever been done in the Warhorses’ history in football.

Coleman said it’s a great feeling seeing the kids being able to compete and feel as if they belong on the next level.

“It brings a smile to face to see these kids play on college football fields, “said Coleman. “For some kids, the sport ends for them in high school. Going to these different colleges, I hope they feel as if they can enroll in these schools and play with the best of them.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
The bakery is a family-run business, owned by Cindy Price.
Sweet Joy Bakery opens in Pineville
A Leesville man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Hwy 117.
Vernon Parish man airlifted to trauma center following Hwy 117 crash
Millie Mattered: Cenla community unites in overdose awareness, honoring lives lost

Latest News

Florida's Jac Caglianone is greeted by Josh Rivera (24) as LSU catcher Hayden Travinski watches...
Florida erupts for 24 runs to take Game 2 of MCWS, forcing deciding Game 3
Former Pineville Rebel and current Cincinnati Bengal Cody Ford hosted his first celebrity...
Cody Ford brings out the stars for his first celebrity softball game
LSU's Cade Veloso (24) celebrates as he approaches home plate after hitting a solo home run to...
LSU takes Game 1 on Beloso go-ahead HR in 11th; Floyd electric with 17 Ks
LCU Wildcats will host a camp at Pineville for graduated seniors