Jury selection to begin for trial of Dexta Hall, charged in deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

Dexta Hall is charged with second degree murder
Dexta Hall is charged with second degree murder for the Nov. 24, 2021, deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday, June 27, for the trial of Dexta Hall, 24 of Colfax. He’s charged with second degree murder for the Nov. 24, 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr., 18 of Pineville.

Hammond, Jr. was found dead near Futrell Street in Alexandria. Two other suspects were arrested in connection with the case and charged with second-degree murder - Charley Brown, 24 of Colfax, and Deltrevious Conston, 20 of Alexandria.

Conston is serving 30 years in prison for an October 2022 plea to the lesser offense of conspiracy to commit second degree murder. Brown has a jury trial set for the week of July 9, 2023.

Hall is represented by David Karst, Jr. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Mitchell Robinson
Father files lawsuit against DCFS for overdose death of 2-year-old son
Millie Mattered: Cenla community unites in overdose awareness, honoring lives lost
Former Pineville Rebel and current Cincinnati Bengal Cody Ford hosted his first celebrity...
Cody Ford brings out the stars for his first celebrity softball game

Latest News

Jury selection for Dexta Hall trial
SFM Safety tips for Generators
Louisiana State Fire Marshall offers safety tips when using a generator
Send us your photos.
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Severe weather and storm damage
Effie tractor fire investigation
State Fire Marshal asking for information on Effie tractor fire investigation