Jury selection to begin for trial of Dexta Hall, charged in deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Jury selection is set to begin on Tuesday, June 27, for the trial of Dexta Hall, 24 of Colfax. He’s charged with second degree murder for the Nov. 24, 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr., 18 of Pineville.

Hammond, Jr. was found dead near Futrell Street in Alexandria. Two other suspects were arrested in connection with the case and charged with second-degree murder - Charley Brown, 24 of Colfax, and Deltrevious Conston, 20 of Alexandria.

Conston is serving 30 years in prison for an October 2022 plea to the lesser offense of conspiracy to commit second degree murder. Brown has a jury trial set for the week of July 9, 2023.

Hall is represented by David Karst, Jr. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

