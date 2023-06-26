Louisiana State Fire Marshall offers safety tips when using a generator

(KALB) - With the more severe weather we are experiencing lately, the State Fire Marshall’s Office released safety tips when dealing with power repairs.

When using a portable generator and/or home standby generator:

Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports, and sheds (not even if the door is open fully or partially). Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, downwind away from open doors, windows or vents. Be mindful of your neighbor’s home as well during placement.

Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool for 15-20 minutes.

Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet. Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into the generator.