Murder trial delayed for Derrick Bayonne

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A murder trial that was scheduled for this week for Derrick Bayonne, 40, of Alexandria, has been continued to November 27.

Derrick Bayonne
Derrick Bayonne(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Bayonne is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for the March 2021 deadly shootings of Cayleb Gunter, 19, and Tanaya George, 16. George was reported missing on March 3 and Gunter was reported missing the following day.

Their bodies were found on Tulane Avenue on March 18, 2021, but had to be sent to the crime lab for positive identification.

Bayonne is represented by John Flynn. The case is being prosecuted by Kelvin Sanders. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

