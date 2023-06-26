Natchitoches Police investigating shooting on July Street

(MGN image)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on June 24 around 7:59 p.m. on July Street.

Police arrived at the scene after multiple calls about gunshots in the area. Officers learned that a juvenile victim was transported by personal vehicle to a local medical facility. The victim had one gunshot wound and was released from the hospital after treatment.

This investigation is ongoing.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smart phone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Mitchell Robinson
Father files lawsuit against DCFS for overdose death of 2-year-old son
Millie Mattered: Cenla community unites in overdose awareness, honoring lives lost
Former Pineville Rebel and current Cincinnati Bengal Cody Ford hosted his first celebrity...
Cody Ford brings out the stars for his first celebrity softball game

Latest News

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Jury selection for Dexta Hall trial
Dexta Hall
Jury selection to begin for trial of Dexta Hall, charged in deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr.
SFM Safety tips for Generators
Louisiana State Fire Marshall offers safety tips when using a generator