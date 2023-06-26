State Fire Marshal asking for information on Effie tractor fire investigation

Effie tractor fire investigation
Effie tractor fire investigation(SFM)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) is working with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Agriculture Crimestoppers Reward Program in reference to a tractor fire investigation.

The Effie Volunteer Fire Department responded to a smoldering tractor on June 18 around 7:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Effie Highway. A John Deere 7820 tractor was severely damaged in the fire on farm property.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) was also investigating a recent trespassing incident on the same property.

Authorities were unable to rule out the possibility of an electrical malfunction or if the fire was intentionally set. It is believed the fire started after 10:30 p.m. on June 17.

If you have any information on this tractor fire, please contact the SFM Arson Hotline at 1-844-954-1221 or lasfm.org. All tips remain anonymous.

The LDAF’s reward program, sponsored by the Louisiana Farm Bureau Federation and the Louisiana Cattlemen’s Association, is offering a cash reward for information that confirms this case as incendiary as well as leads to an arrest and conviction in any criminal case accepted and pursued.

