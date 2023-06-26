U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy talks leadership development at La. Boys State

Senator Cassidy believes LA Boys State can be useful for Louisiana, and he hopes those young people in the future decide to stay in the state to lead.(KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - On Monday, June 26, United States Senator Bill Cassidy traveled to Central Louisiana, stopping by Louisiana Boys State as a guest speaker.

La. Boys State is hosted by Northwestern State University of Louisiana. High school seniors, named citizens in the program, are surrounded by other young men who have made a name for themselves as leaders. They join a more than 80-year-old organization in Louisiana and join an exclusive club of men who have gone on to become business moguls, physicians, lawmakers, governors and presidents.

“These young men are the future leaders of our state and nation,” said Senator Cassidy. “They are selected precisely because of their leadership capabilities. For our state to go forward, they need to develop their potential. For them to realize their dream, they need to develop their potential. I’m here to tell them that, and I’m here to tell them I’ll do whatever I can to help them achieve that which they wish to achieve.”

While La. Girls State was last week, La. Boys State is happening this week. Both are leadership development programs for young people in Louisiana, teaching high school seniors how to become effective leaders in their school, community, state and nation.

“Louisiana wins if our young people stay here, plug in and make our state a better place,” said Senator Cassidy. “If they leave, we lose. If they stay, we win. We want to make it so that not only do we win, but they win also. That’s my message to them. Their future is our future.”

Sen. Cassidy also shared that the young people selected for boys and girls state are the future leaders of the state and the nation.

“This program is a launching pad for these folks to realize their leadership potential, and I want to help them launch,” Sen. Cassidy said.

