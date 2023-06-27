5 people killed after vehicle lands in Florida retention pond

Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida. (WFTX, FACEBOOK: TEXAS ROADHOUSE (FORT MYERS, FL), CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — An out-of-control car landed in a southwest Florida retention pond where it went underwater, killing all five occupants in the vehicle, authorities said Monday.

The accident in Fort Myers, Florida, happened either late Sunday or early Monday, killing three women and two men, all ages 18 or 19, according to officials with the Fort Myers Police Department.

The names of the individuals weren’t immediately released. No further details were made public Monday.

The News-Press in Fort Myers reported that four of the individuals worked together at a Texas Roadhouse restaurant.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Mitchell Robinson
Father files lawsuit against DCFS for overdose death of 2-year-old son
APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Effie tractor fire investigation
State Fire Marshal asking for information on Effie tractor fire investigation

Latest News

Superintendent Kent Reed extends his contract at Allen Parish School Board
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI...
First UN investigator at US detention center at Guantanamo says detainees face cruel treatment
FILE - This 2014 photo made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Malaria cases in Texas and Florida are the first US spread since 2003, CDC says
Five teenagers died when their vehicle crashed into a lake in Florida.
5 teens killed after crash into lake