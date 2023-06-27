Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Tina Frey, the owner of the controversial Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy, has been federally indicted on one count of theft of government property.

Filed on June 8, 2023, the Bill of Information states that on or about September 14, 2020, “Tina Frey willfully and knowingly did steal and purloin funds exceeding $1,000 from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.”

Attorney Mike Small, who is representing Frey in the case, provided this statement to KALB:

“I represent Tina Frey in connection with a one count Bill of Information charging theft of government funds. I will appear with Ms. Frey at her initial appearance scheduled for July 21st in Federal Court here in Alexandria. Judge Terry A. Doughty will preside over the case, which is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander Van Hook with whom I have met and had numerous conversations regarding the matter. Because of the present posture of the case, neither my client nor I will have any further comment prior to Ms. Frey’s initial appearance.”

Frey and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, were arrested in August 2022 on two counts each of aggravated cruelty to animals charges after videos of dogs in their care being beaten surfaced online. Frey was arrested again in September for a third count of aggravated cruelty to animals charge.

A civil lawsuit was filed against the pair in December 2022 by seven former Cypress Arrow customers who claimed their dogs were abused while at the facility. A show cause hearing for that suit was set for March 6, 2023, but it was continued without a date.

