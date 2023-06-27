Edwards, Frey capture CWS National Championship with LSU

OMAHA, Ne. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers are sitting on top of the college baseball world for the 7th time in school history after a whopping 18-4 win in Game 3 of the College World Series against the Florida Gators.

With another championship being brought back to Baton Rouge, two local athletes are heading back to Central Louisiana with a ring.

Former Pitkin standout Garrett Edwards and former Rosepine star Ethan Frey captured their first collegiate national championship with the Tigers.

For the first half of the season, Edwards was the staple of the Tigers’ bullpen. Edwards was 4-0 in 10 games and had a sub-two ERA in over 23 innings pitched before suffering a season-ending arm injury back in April.

As for Ethan Frey, this will be the third straight season that he ends the final game with a dog pile. He won back-to-back state titles at Rosepine High School before adding a national title to his resume in his freshman season with the Tigers. Frey appeared in 19 games for the Tigers this season, even getting playing time in game two of the CWS Finals against Florida. Frey hit .263 on the season with five hits and nine RBIs.

