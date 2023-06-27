Edwards, Frey capture CWS National Championship with LSU

Garrett Edwards, Ethan Frey win national championship with LSU
Garrett Edwards, Ethan Frey win national championship with LSU(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Ne. (KALB) - The LSU Tigers are sitting on top of the college baseball world for the 7th time in school history after a whopping 18-4 win in Game 3 of the College World Series against the Florida Gators.

With another championship being brought back to Baton Rouge, two local athletes are heading back to Central Louisiana with a ring.

Former Pitkin standout Garrett Edwards and former Rosepine star Ethan Frey captured their first collegiate national championship with the Tigers.

For the first half of the season, Edwards was the staple of the Tigers’ bullpen. Edwards was 4-0 in 10 games and had a sub-two ERA in over 23 innings pitched before suffering a season-ending arm injury back in April.

As for Ethan Frey, this will be the third straight season that he ends the final game with a dog pile. He won back-to-back state titles at Rosepine High School before adding a national title to his resume in his freshman season with the Tigers. Frey appeared in 19 games for the Tigers this season, even getting playing time in game two of the CWS Finals against Florida. Frey hit .263 on the season with five hits and nine RBIs.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria
Mitchell Robinson
Father files lawsuit against DCFS for overdose death of 2-year-old son
APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

LSU celebrates after defeating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball...
LSU captures 7th MCWS title in school history; first since ‘09
Final Cenla recap of LSU Tigers' CWS victory
LSU fan in Cenla reacts to Tiger's CWS victory
LSU vs Florida MCWS Finals Game 3 Updates