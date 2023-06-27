Leonard Fournette escapes fire while driving SUV

TAMPA, Fla. (WVUE) - Current NFL free agent and former LSU star Leonard Fournette escaped injury after his car caught fire -- while he was driving it.

Fournette, 28, posted a video to his Instagram account showing his charred Dodge Durango on the side of I-275 in Tampa.

“Man it was one of those days today, but I would like to thank God, my car caught on fire while I was driving, But I’am still blessed,” Fournette posted.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened on northbound I-275 near Fowler Avenue at about 10:35 a.m.

#TampasBravest responded to a vehicle fire on NB I-275 in Tampa. Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were... Posted by Tampa Fire Rescue on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Troopers say Fournette made a controlled stop and escaped before firefighters arrived to extinguish the blaze.

“Leonard Fournette, we are thankful that you were unharmed during this incident,” Tampa Fire Rescue said.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

Fournette remains a free agent after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he spent three seasons after his three years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.