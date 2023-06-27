LSP investigating after pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a Grant Parish crash Tuesday (June 27).

According to LSP, just before 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on Airbase Road in Pollock. The initial investigation revealed that Angela White, 38 of Pollock, was walking in the road when she was hit by a pickup truck. LSP shared that White’s injuries were fatal and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP added that routine toxicology tests are pending and that the deadly crash remains under investigation.

