LSU baseball national championship gear hits Academy shelves in Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - For just the seventh time in program history, Louisiana State University’s baseball team secured a national championship on Monday, June 26. Places like Academy Sports and Outdoors have the gear just for you!

Academy has placed hundreds of national championship items on its shelves since the Tigers baseball team took the title last night. This includes lanyards, shirts, hats, buttons and more.

The national championship gear is stocked in the store’s fan shop section, where lots of people shopped on June 27 to support the Tigers. Operations manager Shavonda Yancy spoke about not being able to hold down LSU fans as they came in early this morning.

“It’s been crazy in here,” Yancy said. “We’ve had customers come to the store last night, wishing we were open, but we weren’t. We had people at the door at 7:30, we didn’t open until nine, and they were just crowded. We were bombarded this morning with customers waiting to get the baseball LSU champion shirts.”

