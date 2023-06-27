Missing Juvenile Alert for Christian Deon Bynog

Christian Deon Bynog
Christian Deon Bynog(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Christian Deon Bynog, 16.

Christian is a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′ 6″  tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On June 22, Christian was reported missing from his residence located in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision. He was last seen that night leaving the residence in white Adidas sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.

If anyone has any information on where Christian is located, you are asked to contact Detective Edrick Coleman at (318) 473-6727, or at the RPSO main office at (318) 473-6700 or any local law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria
Mitchell Robinson
Father files lawsuit against DCFS for overdose death of 2-year-old son
Natchitoches Police investigating shooting on July Street
Effie tractor fire investigation
State Fire Marshal asking for information on Effie tractor fire investigation

Latest News

Academy has placed hundreds of national championship items on its shelves since the Tigers...
LSU baseball national championship gear hits Academy shelves in Cenla
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
Parent of Pre-K student, RPSB reach ‘compromise’ in corporal punishment civil lawsuit
Cypress Arrow Kennel owner indicted on federal charges
Cenla road closures