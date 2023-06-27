Missing Juvenile Alert for Christian Deon Bynog

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Christian Deon Bynog, 16.

Christian is a Black male, with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5′ 6″ tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

On June 22, Christian was reported missing from his residence located in the Grundy Cooper Subdivision. He was last seen that night leaving the residence in white Adidas sweatpants and a dark-colored hoodie.

If anyone has any information on where Christian is located, you are asked to contact Detective Edrick Coleman at (318) 473-6727, or at the RPSO main office at (318) 473-6700 or any local law enforcement.

