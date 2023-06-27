Parent of Pre-K student, RPSB reach ‘compromise’ in corporal punishment civil lawsuit

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The mother of a four-year-old boy at the center of a corporal punishment case involving former Phoenix Magnet Elementary School principal, John Grimes, has reached a “compromise” over a civil lawsuit she filed last September.

Harli Matt, who was identified in court documents at the child’s mother, named the Rapides Parish School Board, its insurance company, Grimes, a custodian, and the child’s Pre-K teacher as defendants.

Grimes is charged with a count of cruelty to juveniles in criminal court after Matt alleged that her son was sent to the office for talking during nap time and then paddled by Grimes - leaving whelps that were turning “black and blue.” Matt said she never authorized the corporal punishment and was never contacted that it would be happening. A jury trial on the criminal matter is scheduled for Sept. 25.

On May 18, a joint motion and order of dismissal was filed in the the Rapides Parish courthouse in civil court indicating that the parties had reached a “compromise,” although it wasn’t disclosed what the resolution was.

“Movers show that this matter has now been concluded by compromise as to all claims, demands and causes of action of Plaintiff, Harli Matt, individually and on behalf of the minor, D.V., against Defendants.”

As a result of the filing, Judge Monique Rauls granted a requested dismissal with prejudice all claims, demands and causes of action on behalf of the family.

Grimes is represented by George Higgins in the criminal matter. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Gerry Weeks. Judge Patricia Koch is presiding.

A message was left for Matt’s attorney, Mark Vilar, and the superintendent for comment.

