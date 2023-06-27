Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria

Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Piccadilly has announced it will be closing its doors in Alexandria.

A flyer posted on the restaurant’s door says after proudly serving the community for over 50 years, they will close permanently on June 27.

(KALB)

They hope to see customers at one of its other locations in Lafayette and Shreveport.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Mitchell Robinson
Father files lawsuit against DCFS for overdose death of 2-year-old son
APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Effie tractor fire investigation
State Fire Marshal asking for information on Effie tractor fire investigation

Latest News

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy talks leadership development at La. Boys State
$10M investment in CLTCC Jena campus
The funds would go toward the planning and construction of a new building for CLTCC's Rod Brady...
CLTCC set to receive $10M in capital outlay for Jena campus
Derrick Bayonne
Murder trial delayed for Derrick Bayonne