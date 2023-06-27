Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Piccadilly has announced it will be closing its doors in Alexandria.

A flyer posted on the restaurant’s door says after proudly serving the community for over 50 years, they will close permanently on June 27.

(KALB)

They hope to see customers at one of its other locations in Lafayette and Shreveport.

