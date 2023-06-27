Superintendent Kent Reed extends his contract at Allen Parish School Board

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish School Board Superintendent Kent Reed has extended his contract until September 1.

A public meeting to decide an interim superintendent was held on June 26, where six board members voted to extend Reed’s contract, while two members, Sally Moreaux and Cathy Farris, voted to oppose the extension.

Reed offered to extend his contract before interim nominations were announced.

The board will meet again on July 10.

