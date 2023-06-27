Superintendent Kent Reed extends his contract at Allen Parish School Board

By Emma Oertling and Barry Lowin
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Allen Parish School Board Superintendent Kent Reed has extended his contract until September 1.

A public meeting to decide an interim superintendent was held on June 26, where six board members voted to extend Reed’s contract, while two members, Sally Moreaux and Cathy Farris, voted to oppose the extension.

Reed offered to extend his contract before interim nominations were announced.

The board will meet again on July 10.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Mitchell Robinson
Father files lawsuit against DCFS for overdose death of 2-year-old son
APD is searching for 19-year-old Patrick Johnson
APD searching for suspect connected to Friday night shooting
Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Pineville pastor, wife taken to hospital after shooting in Mississippi
Effie tractor fire investigation
State Fire Marshal asking for information on Effie tractor fire investigation

Latest News

Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy talks leadership development at La. Boys State
$10M investment in CLTCC Jena campus
The funds would go toward the planning and construction of a new building for CLTCC's Rod Brady...
CLTCC set to receive $10M in capital outlay for Jena campus