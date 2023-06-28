Camp Beauregard WMA renamed Esler Field WMA

(Source: LDWF)
By LDWF
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announce that Camp Beauregard Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is being renamed Esler Field WMA. The change comes after LANG announced in March that it will re-designate Camp Beauregard as Louisiana National Guard Training Center-Pineville.

The WMA, in Rapides and Grant parishes, consists of 12,500 acres located adjacent to the Training Center and is utilized by LANG as a  training facility while also working cooperatively with LDWF for management of the habitat for wildlife and wildlife resources on the WMA. Major access routes to the WMA are Louisiana Highway 116 and U.S. Highway 165.

For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/esler-field or contact Chuck Jones at 318-487-5369 or CJones@wlf.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
LSP investigating after pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria

Latest News

FBI warns about manipulation of photos, videos for sextortion schemes
As of June 2023, FCC Pollock has 54 correctional officer vacancies, with staffing for...
‘No end in sight’: Vacancies continue at FCC Pollock, union calls for more legislative action
Vacancies continue at FCC Pollock, union calls for more legislative action
Academy has placed hundreds of national championship items on its shelves since the Tigers...
LSU baseball national championship gear hits Academy shelves in Cenla