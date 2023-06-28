Camp Beauregard WMA renamed Esler Field WMA

The following has been provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries:

The Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announce that Camp Beauregard Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is being renamed Esler Field WMA. The change comes after LANG announced in March that it will re-designate Camp Beauregard as Louisiana National Guard Training Center-Pineville.

The WMA, in Rapides and Grant parishes, consists of 12,500 acres located adjacent to the Training Center and is utilized by LANG as a training facility while also working cooperatively with LDWF for management of the habitat for wildlife and wildlife resources on the WMA. Major access routes to the WMA are Louisiana Highway 116 and U.S. Highway 165.

For more information, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/esler-field or contact Chuck Jones at 318-487-5369 or CJones@wlf.la.gov.

