Cenla woman police say was shot by her husband in Mississippi is recovering well, family says

The Central Louisiana woman who police said was shot by her husband at a McComb, Mississippi hotel on June 21 is recovering well, according to her family.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
A family member told KALB that she underwent two major surgeries and has been transferred out of the intensive care unit to continue recovering.

Police said the suspect, Danny Prenell Jr., the Pastor of Bright Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church in Pineville, shot his wife twice before shooting himself in front of the couple’s three young children. Prenell survived his injuries and has been arrested on one count of aggravated domestic violence, disturbing a business and disorderly conduct. His bond is set at $500,000.

According to the victim’s family, the children are in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services.

The family of the victim has organized a GoFundMe to help cover the medical expenses and other costs during the recovery process, to donate, CLICK HERE.

