Gov. Edwards vetoes State Rep. Mike Johnson’s House Bill 85

BATON ROUGE La. (KALB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has vetoed State Representative Mike Johnson’s House Bill 85, which proved to be a controversial piece of legislation this session.

The bill would have made it a misdemeanor crime to come within 25 feet of a police officer working in their official capacity if that person were told to stop or back up. It would also have applied to livestock inspectors and state park wardens.

Johnson said his bill was about safety, for officers and the public. But opponents argued it would violate people’s constitutional rights both to film and observe police interactions.

Governor John Bel Edwards gave no reason for his veto of the bill.

On Wednesday, the ACLU of Louisiana issued the following statement on Edwards’ decision:

“House Bill 85 was a significant government overstep that would have interfered with people’s ability to exercise their First Amendment rights and, ultimately, their ability to hold law enforcement accountable. People have a constitutional right to move freely and observe public officials while doing their jobs. It’s no secret that in recent years, bystander accounts and video footage have been the most powerful evidence of widespread police misconduct. Observations of law enforcement are invaluable in promoting police accountability. In addition to chilling the free speech of citizens and journalists seeking to monitor or document interactions between police and the public, HB 85 was unconstitutionally vague in conveying when and how police could enforce the law, and how the public could avoid breaking the law. We applaud Governor Edwards for vetoing HB 85 and protecting our First Amendment rights to observe and record police - a critical check and balance between community members and law enforcement.” - ACLU of Louisiana

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.