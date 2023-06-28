Independence Day brings firework safety concerns

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - It is a tradition for families across the United States to pop dozens, even hundreds, of fireworks to celebrate Independence Day. But while having fun with fireworks, it is also important to practice safety.

“The main thing is making sure they’re aware of how to use the fireworks properly,” said Rachel Benoit, owner of Big Jim’s in Pineville.

Benoit said to follow the instructions on your fireworks packaging and make sure to keep some water close by in case of an accident.

“A water hose is preferable, but even if you just have a jug or a bucket of water,” Benoit said. “You might be out somewhere random shooting fireworks. Just grab you a jug of water to bring with you.”

According to the American Society for Surgery of the Hand, 230 people go to the emergency room on average in the weeks leading up to July 4 due to fireworks-related injuries. Desirae McKee, hand surgery sub-specialist at Rapides Regional Medical Center (RRMC), is helping to promote firework safety and explain why one wrong move can affect your life down the line.

“Your life will never be the same if you lose a hand,” McKee said. “Even losing fingers will change how you grip, grab, play, do sports and go to work.”

McKee said RRMC sees a lot of blast injuries, especially this time of year.

“Loss of fingers, lots of hands, and it’s not really even just hand injuries,” McKee said. “You get injuries to the face, to the chest, to the eyes. The main place where these firework injuries explode is the face, neck, chest and hands.”

Other tips for firework safety include not allowing young children around fireworks, not placing any part of your body directly over where fireworks have the potential to pop and avoiding buying fireworks packaged in brown paper bags. If an emergency does take place, call 911 as soon as possible.

“If the person is on fire, you can have the person stop-drop-and-roll, and you want to come into the emergency room immediately, so call 911,” said Kyle Williams, an acute care nurse practitioner at RRMC.

Whether you pop fireworks with friends and family or watch fireworks at an event for the Fourth of July, make sure to be cautious and have a safe holiday.

