Intern joins firefighter team who helped deliver him 18 years ago

A Knoxville Fire Department intern is working with the crew that delivered him as a baby. (Source: WVLT)
By WVLT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A fire department in Tennessee is welcoming someone very special to the crew this year.

The Knoxville Fire Department announced that OT Harris is joining the crew as a summer intern.

And the crew is no stranger to Harris as they helped deliver him 18 years ago.

“It’s a small world!” the fire crew shared.

Harris will work as part of the Summer in the City Intern Program. It’s an eight-week paid internship for applicants interested in working for departments within the city of Knoxville.

City officials said the interns can work on administrative and support tasks while also developing professionally with city employees.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
LSP investigating after pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria

Latest News

FILE - Protesters of Kentucky Senate Bill SB150, known as the Transgender Health Bill, cheer on...
Federal judges in Kentucky and Tennessee block portions of transgender youth care bans
Independence Day brings firework safety concerns
Staying safe during Independence Day fireworks
Acadian Ambulance see increase in heat-related calls
NHL draft prospect Connor Bedard skates across the ice during a youth hockey clinic with other...
Connor Bedard, as expected, taken first in the NHL draft by the Chicago Blackhawks