It’s so hot you could cook a pizza in the car! (But, please don’t)

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - One of our KALB viewers called in to tell us she warmed a pizza up in their car this morning!

Kathy Barber said she took some leftover pizza and put it in an aluminum pan and left it on the seat for an hour. Then she put it on her dashboard for another 10 minutes. “It was nice and hot!” she said.

Disclaimer: News Channel 5 does not recommend eating food cooked or warmed in a vehicle. Always use the proper heating instructions to be sure your food is cooked safely. This is a fun science experiment and is not intended to replace safe food practices.

