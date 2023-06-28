Laquarus Augustine sentenced to life for role in deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Laquarus Augustine, 35, of Alexandria, has been sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for his role in connection with a May 7, 2021, deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

Augustine was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Greg Beard back in May. He chose a bench trial over a jury trial.

That shooting, at the hands of co-defendant Ramonte Jackson, killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and critically injured his brother, Michael. Prosecutors said it was the result of an attempted robbery in which Jackson planned to steal a clip and a gun.

Jackson and Augustine had been in the store about 15 minutes or so earlier. And while Augustine was not inside the store when the shooting happened, he was waiting in the parking lot and was the getaway driver.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lea Hall and Kenneth Doggett, Jr. Augustine was represented by public defenders James Word and Chris LaCour.

