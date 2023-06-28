Laquarus Augustine sentenced to life for role in deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal

Laquarus Augustine
Laquarus Augustine(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Laquarus Augustine, 35, of Alexandria, has been sentenced to life in prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence for his role in connection with a May 7, 2021, deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal in Libuse.

Augustine was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Greg Beard back in May. He chose a bench trial over a jury trial.

That shooting, at the hands of co-defendant Ramonte Jackson, killed the store’s owner, David Paul, and critically injured his brother, Michael. Prosecutors said it was the result of an attempted robbery in which Jackson planned to steal a clip and a gun.

Jackson and Augustine had been in the store about 15 minutes or so earlier. And while Augustine was not inside the store when the shooting happened, he was waiting in the parking lot and was the getaway driver.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lea Hall and Kenneth Doggett, Jr. Augustine was represented by public defenders James Word and Chris LaCour.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
LSP investigating after pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards vetoes State Rep. Mike Johnson’s House Bill 85
Cooking pizza in the car
It’s so hot you could cook a pizza in the car! (But, please don’t)
Camp Beauregard WMA renamed Esler Field WMA
FBI warns about manipulation of photos, videos for sextortion schemes