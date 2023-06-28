‘Miracle’ twins born at 22 weeks finally heading home from hospital

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks. (Source: KCCI, Family photos, CNN)
By Ashley Weil, KCCI
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) – After living a parent’s worst nightmare, one young couple in Iowa is beyond excited to finally take their little bundles of joy home.

Twins Jacob and Luna were born on Jan. 11 at just 22 weeks, and they are the first babies to be born that early to survive at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

They both weighed just over 1 pound when they were born.

Mom Cristal Alvarez called her babies miracles.

“Seeing them here and alive, it’s a miracle, and it was really scary for us because, you know, you never really see babies this early make it,” she said.

The babies spent more than six months in the NICU. Jacob is now ready to head home, and Luna is right behind him.

“We were trying to stay positive, but I know in the back of his [the father’s] mind as well, we didn’t really see them making it,” Alvarez said. “So, seeing them now, you know, it’s overwhelming.”

It’s not just the parents that are excited. The discharge is a historical milestone for the hospital.

Dr. Samir Alabsi, Medical Director of the Neonatal Transport Team at Blank Children’s Hospital, said the twins’ survival is a big accomplishment for the care team.

“They are not only alive, they are alive with good condition, and that’s a big achievement for the team here,” Alabsi said.

Alvarez said she will be forever grateful for the care and treatment the hospital provided for her children.

“Just knowing and hearing about, you know, they’re the first ones [to survive], it just makes us more thankful that they were able to help them and help them overcome this,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
LSP investigating after pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria

Latest News

Cooking pizza in the car
It’s so hot you could cook a pizza in the car! (But, please don’t)
Skylar Jones waters plants while working outside at a nursery Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in...
The heat wave blamed for 13 deaths in Texas so far spreads eastward
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
Ex-NFL player among 10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida, Alabama beaches
FILE - Bluegrass musician Bobby Osborne performs with Del McCoury, not pictured, at the...
‘Rocky Top’ singer Bobby Osborne dies at 91