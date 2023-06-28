Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

A paramedic is fighting for his life after an ambulance crash that killed both his colleague and the patient they were transporting at the time.
By Alece Courville
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Four other people, in other vehicles, were injured in the Tuesday, June 27, crash along Morganza Highway in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The driver of the ambulance, Kymber Nezat, 28, was killed. Paramedic Hunter Fruge was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical condition.

His mother posted on social media Tuesday afternoon, pleading for prayers for her son. “PRAY HARD WITHOUT STOPPING,” the mother’s post read.

Louisiana State Police stated that in their preliminary investigation, Nezat was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz Sprinter, serving as an Acadian Ambulance ground unit, and was traveling north on LA 1 behind a 2012 Nissan Altima. At the same time, a 2009 Kenworth tractor-trailer was headed south on LA 1. For reasons still being investigated, the Sprinter struck the rear end of the Altima, crossed the centerline, entered the southbound lane, and struck the tractor-trailer head-on.

Despite being properly restrained, both Nezat and Abert Bordelon, 82, who was being transported, succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The occupants of the Kenworth and Altima were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries in the crash.

Acadian Ambulance released the below statement:

Louisiana State Police is investigating.

Two people have died and several injuries were reported as a result of a crash involving an ambulance and coke truck on Tuesday, June 27.(WAFB)

OLOL will be holding a blood drive for Fruge, the paramedic who is in critical condition, on Wednesday, June 28 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. in Baton Rouge at 5000 Hennessy Blvd. and 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. in Ascension at 1125 W Highway 30, Gonzales.

OLOL Blood Drive for Paramedic Hunter Fruge.(WAFB)

