‘No end in sight’: Vacancies continue at FCC Pollock, union calls for more legislative action

POLLOCK, La. (KALB) - One year since News Channel 5 first reported on the understaffing at the Federal Correctional Complex in Pollock, vacancies persist, and the union is calling for more decisive legislative action.

“At this point, there’s no end in sight,” said Thomas Moore, legislative coordinator for AFGE Local 1034. “And I know I probably said that last year, but there’s no end in sight.”

FCC Pollock is comprised of three facilities, ranging from medium to maximum security, housing a total of 2,700 inmates. For all three campuses, there are currently 283 correctional officers split between three shifts, each having 60 or fewer officers clocked in at a time.

In April 2022, employees were hoping to receive federal help in the form of bonuses, one being a 10% retention bonus and the other a 25% recruitment bonus. They received both, but Moore said several workers are still in the same boat.

Moore said some employees who signed on as a correctional officer with the 25% recruitment bonus, which required 18-month employment, have said they would pay the money back.

“They’re tired of working long hours,” explained Moore.

FCC Pollock is currently at 83% staffing for correctional officers, down 54 people to fill those positions.

According to the union, the group of correctional officers at the prison averaged more than 400 overtime shifts per month in the last year. Some correctional officers are being mandated to work overtime shifts, or a 16-hour shift, three to four times a week. They are projected to hit $5.3 million in overtime pay just for correctional officers by October, far surpassing their budgeted amount.

“When you see numbers like this, it really shows you how much people are working,” said Moore. “They’re really struggling.”

Those shortages are impacting the way the whole prison operates, leading to interruptions of vocational programs and inmate visitation, as well as more consistent lockdowns.

“Everything is on a schedule,” said Melvin Burns, first vice president of AFGE Local 1034 and a vocational instructor. “When you’re short of staff, it just throws that schedule off on a day-to-day basis.”

In addition to correctional officers working increased overtime, some vocational employees have also been augmented to fill correctional positions when needed.

According to the union, FCC Pollock averages 40, 8-hour augmentation shifts per week. Burns said these interruptions impact their ability to help inmates start building a better life.

“It’s kind of how we do with our kids going through school, how they graduate one program and they can move to the next program, and you can keep stacking those blocks on top of each other to obtain the ultimate goal, which is to go home with some skills that allow you to provide for your family and stay home with your family,” explained Burns.

The union is now calling on Congress to take further action, citing what they said are ineffective bonuses, instead focusing on increasing correctional officer pay.

That is what Congressman Randy Weber’s legislation is about. Weber, who represents the 14th congressional district of Texas, right along the Gulf Coast of the state, introduced the ‘Pay Our Correctional Officers Fairly Act’ in May.

Weber said employees that work in federal facilities in larger cities like Houston get paid more than in facilities like those in Beaumont, Texas, which is part of his district, or Pollock, Louisiana.

Weber does not believe that is fair.

“They’re subject to the same inflation that’s been going on, gasoline prices that have been going on,” said Weber. “And so for us, it seems substandard that they receive a lower rate of pay.”

Weber’s bill would bump up the pay in facilities within 200 miles of bigger cities, aiming to make the pay more competitive and reduce the problems worsened by the shortages.

“We’re losing those employees to other agencies that pay more, irrespective of where they live,” said Weber.

Many federal agencies near correctional facilities pay more, as well as surrounding places to get a job that does not require employees to put themselves in as much danger as working in a correctional post.

“You can go to Wendy’s or Target and make $20 something an hour and not worry about getting stabbed.”

They hope closing the pay gap will help keep people working in the federal prisons located further away from bigger cities.

“The American people have been given a whole lot in terms of safety on top of these kinds of people who lay their lives on the line every day, and we ought to be able to remunerate them properly,” said Weber.

News Channel 5 reached out multiple times to Congresswoman Julia Letlow’s office for comment on the issues, since FCC Pollock is in her district, but her office has yet to provide any.

FCC Pollock issued a statement outlining how they are working to fill the officer vacancies:

Maintaining fully staffed institutions is a key priority for the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) as it affects the safety and security of our institutions, wellness of our employees, and provides better outcomes for those in our custody. We are currently pursuing strategies to modernize hiring across the agency. This includes: •2023 Hiring Initiative focused on hiring external applicants •Increased utilization of recruitment and retention incentives •Direct hire authority at chronically hard to fill locations and for certain professions •Pay flexibilities •Accelerated promotions for correctional officers at chronically hard to fill locations •Increased efforts to fill First Step Act positions We are implementing feedback from an outside consultant to make changes to our overtime reporting process, focusing on employee groups at higher risk of leaving the BOP, and to re-evaluate which incentives are best for attracting and retaining top talent. We are engaging in on-going branding and marketing campaign strategies to: •Promote agency awareness through updated recruitment videos and messaging on social media •Increase candidate engagement •Drive quality individuals to apply for targeted roles nationwide •Prior year data and analytics show a significant increase in public engagement and an increase in applicant numbers in priority regions The BOP offers purpose, mobility, flexibility, growth and diversity. Multiple locations across the country, to include the Federal Correctional Complex (FCC) Pollock, are actively hiring. Additional information can be found at www.bop.gov or by calling the BOP Career Connection Hotline at 1-866-307-1045.

