Pineville resident Catherine Briggs celebrates her 100th birthday

Briggs' family and friends said her life has been well-lived and inspirational.

By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a heartwarming celebration, Catherine Briggs, a resident at Summit Nursing Home, marked her 100 birthday this month.

Among the 15 residents with June birthdays, Briggs was the sole centenarian. A Pineville native, Briggs has also called New Orleans and Chicago home throughout her 100-year journey.

Briggs’ milestone was acknowledged by the cities of Pineville and Alexandria as well as the state of Louisiana, all of whom presented Briggs with proclamations.

Briggs’ family and friends said her life has been well-lived and inspirational.

