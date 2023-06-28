TRIAL: Prosecutors say Kevin Hammond, Jr. lured to ‘kill zone’ the night he was killed

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Rapides Parish prosecutors said Kevin Hammond, Jr., 18, of Pineville, was lured by people he considered friends to a “kill zone” when he was shot to death close to midnight on Nov. 23, 2021, on Futrell Street in Alexandria. Hammond was pronounced dead early on Nov. 24, 2021.

That information was revealed Wednesday morning during opening arguments in the trial of Dexta Hall, 24, of Colfax. Hall is charged with second-degree murder.

Two other co-defendants have pleaded in the case. Deltrevious Conston, 20, of Alexandria, is serving 30 years in prison for an October 2022 plea to the lesser offense of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Charley Brown, 24, of Colfax, was set to go to trial in two weeks, but on Monday pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter. The plea was done “in the blind,” which means that Brown does not know what sentence she will face for the plea. She will be sentenced on July 10.

According to Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders in his opening arguments, on the night of Nov. 23, 2021, Hammond started receiving Facebook messages from Brown and another woman indicating that Brown wanted to meet up with him.

“Kevin Hammond starts receiving messages from a friend of his, Charley Brown, um, ‘pick me up, come meet me.’ He does,” Sanders told the jury.

Sanders said Hammond met up with Brown at a home on Loblolly Lane where Brown was attending a party.

“This is his friend, he has no reason to be concerned,” said Sanders.

But, what Sanders said Hammond did not know was that there was a plot already hatched.

“What Kevin Hammond did not know, before she contacted him, there was a conversation between her, Dexta Hall and Deltrevious Constron to kill him,” he said.

Sanders called Brown the “instrument” to get Hammond to the “kill zone” - a wooded area on Futrell Street.

“She lures him to Futrell Street, little red car,” said Sanders of what Hammond was driving her in. “Once they get to Futrell, Conston is there with the others - with Dexta Hall. That’s when Kevin realized something was up. She shoots him initially while he’s in the car, he tries to run, others start firing. One of those was Dexta Hall.”

Sanders said Conston provided a getaway ride for the group.

Defense attorney David Karst told the jury that the evidence in the case will provide “doubt.” As he put it, “You will see, two people already pleaded guilty.” Karst also alluded to evidence of another person who may have been involved, who was never charged, who was killed last year.

Michael Stelly with the Alexandria division of the North Louisiana Crime Lab was called as the first state witness. He is an expert in firearms and fingerprints.

Stelly said of the 21 fired casings he received from the Alexandria Police Department, 14 were from one 9mm pistol and seven were from another. He also received six items from Hammond’s body, three complete bullets and the others fragments.

Stelly believed that, at minimum, two weapons were used, but it could be three or even four.

The jury also heard from Cpl. Andre Williams, who was first on the scene the night of the shooting. He was dispatched after a neighbor heard gunshots.

“I found a vehicle pressed up against the woodline,” he said. “All doors closed. Vehicle still running.”

Williams went back to his patrol unit and called a tow truck thinking someone abandoned it. While he was doing that, he spotted a Croc shoe in the road.

“I looked around some more, and I shined my light into the woods, and I saw a person face down in the woods on the other side,” he said.

It was Hammond, and Acadian pronounced him dead. He had been shot multiple times.

Det. Chad Jeansonne also testified. He said once Hammond was identified, the next day he went to notify the family. Hammond’s sister, who had access to her brother’s Facebook account, gave Jeansonne the name of Charley Brown.

“She indicated that she was very suspicious,” he said. “The victim and this female were extremely close and at one time, she lived in Colfax.”

Police got the necessary warrants for social media accounts.

Jeansonne said Brown initially met with him and confirmed she was at a party on Loblolly Lane, but denied she was with Hammond that night.

When he requested interviews later, “She shut down at that point.”

Jeansonne said he also learned that Hammond once lived with Conston in Natchitoches. Conston spoke with Jeansonne and established a circle of friends that included Brown and Hall. He also apparently admitted to Jeansonne that drove Hall and Brown from Futrell Street to an area off Duhon.

Last February, a gun was found under a bridge by a man fishing in Grant Parish - it matched a weapon used in the homicide. It was traced to the person who threw the party on Loblolly Lane who knew Brown had been in her house.

There was some testimony about a potential fourth person of interest - a man who is no longer alive. Jeansonne said he had the opportunity to meet with him too while he was in jail on another allegation and found some social media conversation between him and Brown.

When Karst asked Jeansonne what he thought the motive might be, he said he couldn’t give an exact one, but offered two theories. The first involved tension over the other woman who was messaging Hammond the night that Brown was trying to reach him, the second involved a theory that Hammond might have been talking to police about an incident that involved the group in Natchitoches.

Detective Thomas Rodney also testified before the morning’s lunch break. He worked on the digital records for the case.

During his investigation, Rodney said he found that Brown had deleted Facebook messages before Hammond was killed and after.

Rodney was asked by Karst if any messages at that time were traced to Hall. He told the jury that at that time, no, but Hall became a suspect later.

