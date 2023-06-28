Trump countersues woman who accused him of rape

Former President Donald Trump gestures before speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of...
Former President Donald Trump gestures before speaking at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac Luncheon, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Concord, N.H. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is now suing E. Jean Carroll for defamation.

The counterclaim filed Tuesday night is the latest in his yearslong legal battle with the former magazine columnist.

It comes weeks after a jury found he defamed and sexually abused Carroll but did not rape her, as she had alleged.

In his lawsuit, Trump alleges Carroll defamed him when she appeared on CNN the morning after the jury awarded her $5 million in damages, and she responded to a question saying “Yes, he did” rape her.

Trump has moved for a new trial.

Carroll’s lawyer says the filing is Trump’s latest effort to delay accountability.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
LSP investigating after pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash
Piccadilly in Alexandria, La.
Piccadilly is closing its doors in Alexandria

Latest News

FILE - Daniel Penny, center, is walked by New York Police Department detectives out of the 5th...
Daniel Penny pleads not guilty in NYC subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely
Actor Kevin Spacey, centre, arrives at Southwark Crown Court for the start of his trial in...
London jury seated in Kevin Spacey sex assault trial on allegations over a decade old
Matthew Nilo is arraigned on rape charges stemming from assaults in Charlestown, in 2007 and...
Lawyer tied to rapes by DNA left on drinking glass is accused of 5 more attacks
Travel chaos: Major flight disruptions across US airports
Travelers line up at the Southwest Airline ticket counter in the departures area of Terminal B...
Airline travel delays pick up early, are expected to grow worse as holiday weekend nears