Affirmative action debate at the state level stalled with SCOTUS decision

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - While the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to ban affirmative action in college admissions around the nation only came down Thursday, the issue was before the state legislature weeks ago.

In the 2023 Regular Legislative Session, State Sen. Jay Morris (R-West Monroe) filed SB 128 seeking to remove the consideration of race, sex or national origin from the admissions process of public colleges and universities in the state.

Morris worried those considerations could lead to politically-based standards, instead of objective standards for admission. He was initially approached by constituents who had children who felt they had been negatively impacted by those considerations. Morris admitted he did not investigate those claims, saying he did not feel he had the right to investigate the “internal processes” of colleges and universities.

The bill never made it through a Senate Education Committee hearing. Morris ultimately chose not to move forward with the bill.

“I’ve been in the legislature long enough to count votes, and I knew that I probably couldn’t get that bill out of committee,” explained Morris. “I did know that the Supreme Court did have some cases pending, and so it turns out that they did apply the Fourteenth Amendment as I believe it should have been applied all along.”

Morris explained that he also discussed the bill with Gov. John Bel Edwards and anticipated the governor would veto it if it were to make it to his desk.

While Morris agreed with the high court’s decision, he published a Tweet Thursday morning saying his bill “should not be needed going forward.”

The US Supreme Court affirmed that discrimination based on race violates the equal protection clause in the constitution. My bill in #lalege should not be needed going forward https://t.co/KVv8ltRCuF — Jay Morris (@JayJaymorris3) June 29, 2023

However, in an interview with News Channel 5, he emphasized that was not a guarantee.

”We’ll just have to see how things progress and how transparent the universities are in putting out how they conduct their admissions and see if any of them concede they need to change their admissions policy based upon this Supreme Court case,” said Morris. “So, that all remains to be seen.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.