Cleco is asking Woodworth customers to conserve energy

File: Cleco
File: Cleco(Credit: KALB)
By Cleco
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information has been provided by Cleco:

Cleco is asking customers in the Woodworth, La. area to voluntarily reduce electricity usage until further notice.

”This unusual request is necessary because of an equipment issue at the company’s Coulee Crossing Substation in Woodworth and record-high temperatures. Until repairs are made to the substation, power demand could potentially exceed available supply,” said Jennifer Cahill, director of corporate communications. “Conserving energy now will help keep the power on.”

Some actions customers can take to conserve energy include:

  • Delay laundry, washing dishes, and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
  • Don’t allow cool air to escape from the home.
  • Leave blinds, drapes and curtains closed to keep sunlight out.
  • Raise the central thermostat to 78 degrees or higher if possible, and use fans.

“If the system cannot support the demand, periodic power outages could be needed in the Woodworth area to protect the stability of the power grid and prevent widespread lengthy outages,” said Cahill.  “We appreciate our customers’ efforts to conserve and help us keep the lights on for everyone.”

