Hearing begins for suspect accused of killing 6-year-old Harahan girl; law enforcement testifying

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement is set to testify in the case of the woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle.

Bunnak Landon is booked on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

She’s currently in custody without a bond, but her attorneys are asking for a bond reduction.

Police say Landon is the longtime girlfriend of the girl’s father.

Police say when the murder happened, she was alone with the 6-year-old victim and her older sister in their Harahan home.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work.

Police say surveillance video shows Landon, loading up a bloody bucket in a wagon, and pulling that wagon to the next block before and leaving the bucket on the mother’s front lawn.

Police say Landon then put her cell phone in a plastic bag and buried it in some mud nearby.

Detectives testified that DNA on the bucket matched Landon and they say she had a cut to her left hand when she was later arrested at East Jefferson Hospital.

Landon was being evaluated at the hospital.

Investigators believe the 6-year-old died of blunt force trauma and strangulation inside the home and then her body was taken from the home and placed inside the bucket.

Testimony continues in this case and is ongoing.

