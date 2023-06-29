Hearing begins for suspect accused of killing 6-year-old Harahan girl; law enforcement testifying

El padre de la niña denunció a su novia, Hannah Landon, de 43 años, y a su hija menor como...
El padre de la niña denunció a su novia, Hannah Landon, de 43 años, y a su hija menor como desaparecidas.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Law enforcement is set to testify in the case of the woman accused of killing 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle.

Bunnak Landon is booked on first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

She’s currently in custody without a bond, but her attorneys are asking for a bond reduction.

Police say Landon is the longtime girlfriend of the girl’s father.

Police say when the murder happened, she was alone with the 6-year-old victim and her older sister in their Harahan home.

Investigators say the children’s father was at work.

Police say surveillance video shows Landon, loading up a bloody bucket in a wagon, and pulling that wagon to the next block before and leaving the bucket on the mother’s front lawn.

Police say Landon then put her cell phone in a plastic bag and buried it in some mud nearby.

Detectives testified that DNA on the bucket matched Landon and they say she had a cut to her left hand when she was later arrested at East Jefferson Hospital.

Landon was being evaluated at the hospital.

Investigators believe the 6-year-old died of blunt force trauma and strangulation inside the home and then her body was taken from the home and placed inside the bucket.

Testimony continues in this case and is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
Dexta Hall
TRIAL: Prosecutors say Kevin Hammond, Jr. lured to ‘kill zone’ the night he was killed
Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

Latest News

USA-themed Freedom Baking Co. serves sweets in Ball
Dexta Zayshawn Hall
Dexta Hall found guilty of second degree murder for Nov 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond
Briggs’ family and friends said her life has been well-lived and inspirational.
Pineville resident Catherine Briggs celebrates her 100th birthday
Pineville resident Catherine Briggs celebrates her 100th birthday
Power restored to Cleco customers in Woodworth impacted by high temperatures