Local photographer, former LHSAA referee arrested again in pornography involving juveniles investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local photographer and former LHSAA referee, who was recently arrested for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles, has been arrested again, this time for two counts of nonconsensual disclosure of images.

John Thomas Rougeou, 54, of Boyce, was arrested on June 28 on Hwy 1200 without incident. He was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on the above charges, as well as a Louisiana Fugitive detainer for Grant Parish in reference to pornography involving juveniles. He remains in jail at this time on a $110,000 bond.

Background information:

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said their investigation began on April 9 when deputies learned of a complaint of a non-consensual disclosure of a private image. The suspect was identified as Rougeou.

During a search, detectives found various electronic items that were seized for forensic processing. They found multiple images of child pornography and obtained an arrest warrant for Rougeou.

Rougeou was located during a traffic stop on May 8 and was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for 25 counts of pornography involving juveniles. He was released on May 9 on a $50,000 bond.

Aside from being a photographer, the LHSAA confirmed that Rougeou was an official working high school basketball, baseball and softball games as recently as the 2022-2023 school year. Rougeou worked basketball games for 23 years, softball for 17 years and baseball for 14 years. An LHSAA official reported that Rougeou is not currently an active official anymore.

In an additional statement sent to News Channel 5, the LHSAA said, “The officials’ associations are taking actions in accordance with their bylaws to address this alleged misconduct.”

