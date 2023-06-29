Louisiana Economic Development is empowering small business owners, introducing new resources

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana Economic Development hosted a meeting in Cenla Thursday, June 29, aimed at empowering our local small business owners and fostering economic growth.

LEDs small business summit provided a platform for attendees to learn about the state small business credit initiative, a federal program that helps the state support small businesses.

“Being able to utilize these types of organizations through LED and through Louisiana Central, we’re able to utilize resources that we wouldn’t normally have access to,” said Jason Summerlin, owner of Dark Woods Haunted Attraction in Natchitoches.

During the meeting, attendees also gained insights into the loan application process, eligibility requirements and the range of services offered by LED.

“Because it’s about earning a living,” explained Freddie Price, owner of Dempsey Business Solutions. “We’re learning to provide opportunities for other small businesses and the community.”

Knowledgeable experts were on-hand providing guidance and addressing concerns. On top of it all, organizers said allowing small business owners, bankers and community stakeholders the opportunity to network is what makes these sessions especially unique.

“This whole business is still based on a relationship,” said Patrick Witty with LED. “It is still based on somebody having trust in somebody else whether that’s a small business owner with a banker, or whether that’s somebody who needs information with someone that has information. We are still a networking business so this networking piece is incredibly important.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.