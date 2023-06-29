National champion Tigers serve fans at Raising Cane’s

LSU celebrates its win over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals...
LSU celebrates its win over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals in Omaha, Neb., Monday, June 26, 2023. LSU won the national championship 18-4. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)(Rebecca S. Gratz | AP)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the LSU baseball championship team will be serving fans chicken finger meals at a Raising Cane’s location on Thursday, June 29.

Dylan Crews, Paul Skenes, Tommy White, Tre’ Morgan, Ty Floyd, and head coach Jay Johnson will be at “The Mothership” Raising Cane’s on Highland Road near LSU from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to work a celebratory “shift.”

