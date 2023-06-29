Pineville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges following a report of a disturbance with a firearm on Alvin Drive in Pineville on June 26, around 3 p.m.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the victim claimed Nathaniel Keeth Brady, 37, was at the residence, possibly armed with children present. Brady was detained and detectives recovered evidence of criminal sexual conduct.

Brady was arrested and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was charged with assault with a firearm, false imprisonment offender armed with a dangerous weapon, carnal knowledge of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature, indecent behavior with a juvenile, molestation of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He remains in jail at this time on a $400,000 bond.

Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.

