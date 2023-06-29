Rapides Parish sobriety checkpoint scheduled for Friday night

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (LSP) - Louisiana State Police has zero tolerance for impaired drivers. To combat impaired driving in our area, Louisiana State Police Troop E, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Alexandria Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint this Friday, June 30, 2023, from approximately 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. The sobriety checkpoint will take place in Rapides Parish. Our mission is to detect and arrest impaired drivers before they cause injury or death to themselves or others. Drivers are less likely to drive impaired when they recognize the increased probability of law enforcement action.

Last year, nearly half of all fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body. These substances can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle and decrease reaction times. If you feel different, you drive differently. Motorists are encouraged to either designate a sober driver before driving to any place where alcohol will be consumed or utilize an alternate ride home such as a rideshare app or taxi. Passengers should also never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

To report impaired drivers, motorists should dial *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location or dial 911 to contact local law enforcement.

Support and funding for this sobriety checkpoint are provided through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

