TRIAL: Co-defendants take the stand, give conflicting testimony about Kevin Hammond’s murder

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two co-defendants charged in connection to the Nov. 23, 2021, deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond, Jr., 18, of Pineville, took the stand Thursday morning in the Rapides Parish courthouse for the second degree murder trial of Dexta Hall, 24 of Colfax. That testimony was among the final for the State, which rested its case shortly after.

Hammond was found shot to death near midnight on Nov. 23, 2021, in a wooded area on Futrell Street in Alexandria. He was pronounced dead early the next morning. Prosecutors allege that Hammond was lured to the “kill zone” by people he considered friends.

Deltrevious Conston, 20 of Alexandria, is serving 30 years in prison for an October 2022 plea to the lesser offense of conspiracy to commit second-degree murder. Charley Brown, 24 of Colfax, was set to go to trial in two weeks, but on Monday pleaded guilty to the lesser offense of manslaughter. The plea was done “in the blind,” which means that Brown does not know what sentence she will face for the plea. She will be sentenced on July 10.

The State called Brown to the stand first on Thursday morning. Brown told the jury that she communicated with Hammond late on the evening of Nov. 23 to ask him to pick her up from a party on Loblolly Lane. She got in his car as a passenger and together they ended up on Futrell Street, where she admitted others were waiting.

“Was one of those Dexta Hall?” asked Assistant District Attorney Kelvin Sanders. After pausing, Brown said, “Yes, sir.”

“Did you start shooting Kevin Hammond?” asked Sanders.

“Yes, sir,” Brown replied.

“As he was leaving the car?” he asked.

“He was in the car,” she replied.

“And, shot as he left the car?” asked Sanders.

“Yes,” said Brown.

Brown placed Hall and Conston at the scene. She also named a third person, a man who was not charged and is now dead. Brown said that third person was also shooting.

“Did Dexta Hall have a gun in his hand?” asked Sanders.

“Yeah,” said Brown.

Brown was asked how she got the gun she was carrying. We learned on Wednesday that it belonged to the woman who was hosting the party she was at on Loblolly Lane.

“I didn’t take it,” said Brown of the gun. “Somebody gave it to me.”

There were no follow-up questions about who gave her the gun.

Sanders asked about Hammond trying to run away.

“You could say that,” said Brown.

Brown was asked why Futrell Street was chosen - maybe perhaps because it was dark and there were few homes.

“It’s just where I happened to take him,” said Brown.

The State had said previously that Conston was the getaway driver from the scene. Brown said he wasn’t, but placed him in the getaway vehicle. There were no follow-up questions as to who was driving, but she also placed Hall and the other man in the vehicle too.

Afterward, Brown said she and Hall ended back up at the party on Loblolly.

During cross examination, defense attorney David Karst asked Brown more about her plea. She told him, from her understanding, she would receive 20 years for testifying “truthfully.”

Karst asked Brown why she was looking for Hammond in the first place when she Facebook messaged him to pick her up that night.

“A situation happened,” she replied, but offered no explanation as to what the “situation” was, and there was no follow-up question to her reply.

Conston took the stand next.

Conston told the jury that he went to college with Hammond and considered him a friend. Immediately after, his testimony became problematic.

Conston told the jury that he, Brown and the other man were at Futrell Street the night Hammond was killed, and specifically pointed out that Hall was not there.

“I want to ask the court for permission to treat him (Conston) as a hostile witness,” said Sanders.

Sanders had Conston read a previous statement that he gave in court when he took his plea last year. In that statement, Conston put Hall at the scene and as a shooter.

Conston agreed that he gave that statement. It made no mention of the other person being there.

We learned that after that plea was taken, Conston was sent to DC 3, one of the jails in the parish.

“Did Dexta Hall threaten you at DC 3?” asked Sanders.

“He didn’t threaten me,” said Conston. Sanders told Conston that he told the case’s lead detective, Chad Jeansonne, that he was threatened.

“I told him (Jeansonne) that, but it wasn’t the case,” said Conston on the stand.

Conston also agreed that he told Jeansonne that Hall and Brown killed Hammond.

During cross examination, Karst mentioned that in an affidavit Conston placed the other man at the scene, the one who was never charged. And later, there were more questions about why he would mention Hall if he wasn’t there.

Conston told the jury that he was jumped by the other man while in DC 1 and gave Hall’s name initially because he was scared of that man.

“Did you feel bad about making false statements about Dexta Hall?” asked Karst.

“Yes, sir,” replied Conston.

Again, he said that Hall wasn’t at Futrell Street.

During re-direct questioning from the State, Sanders pointed out that after Conston’s plea, he ended up at DC 3 where Hall was also being held and again brought up that Conston had said he was threatened by Hall.

After that testimony ended, Det. Jeansonne was brought up to the stand again. He gave testimony the previous day. He was brought back purely for the limited purpose of “impeachment” of Conston’s testimony - testimony that prosecutors believe he lied when giving.

Jeansonne told the jury that he made a return trip to interview Conston in jail when he learned about the affidavit in which Conston changed what he told police earlier when he said that Hall was involved.

“Why is there a change?” Jeansonne said he asked Conston at DC 3. “He (Conston) took a deep breath. ‘There’s no change, I’ve been threatened,’” Jeansonne said Conston told him. Jeansonne said Conston told him that Hall had sent two people to him in the jail to threaten him that if he didn’t sign the affidavit clearing his name, then he’s “getting a shank.”

The State rested after this testimony.

The defense called two witnesses before resting. Hall chose not to testify.

The first witness was the mother of the young woman who once dated the now-deceased man that Conston placed at the scene. She briefly testified that on one occasion that man told her he had some involvement in Hammond’s murder, but didn’t elaborate beyond that or name others involved.

The second witness was a cousin of Hall’s who simply said that early on the morning of Nov. 24 he picked Hall up from the McDonald’s on Airbase Road because he needed a ride home from a party.

The defense rested after that. Closing arguments began at 12:30 p.m. and the jury will deliberate after.

Assistant District Attorney Gerry Weeks is assisting with the prosecution. Randall Hayes is assisting with the defense. Judge Mary Doggett is presiding.

