USA-themed Freedom Baking Co. serves sweets in Ball

BALL, La. (KALB) - A rising bakery in Central Louisiana has some custom-made goods just for you!

Tyler Greene is the owner of Freedom Baking Company, a veteran-owned family bakery located at 5822 Monroe Highway in Ball

For over 30 years, his wife and mother-in-law baked cakes and other sweets out of their home. After having one of her sweets, it was one of the reasons why Greene married her.

“She would bring it to me, and all of my military friends told me I had to marry her because they were the greatest thing I ever had,” Greene said.

That led Greene to open Freedom Baking Co. with his family late last year. The bakery produces custom cakes, along with cupcakes, cake pops, cheesecakes, pies and other sweet treats. Greene included USA-themed colors and historical artifacts in the shop due to his 12 years in the Louisiana National Guard and his patriotism.

“We wanted to incorporate patriotism and freedom into what we do,” Greene said. “[When] you talk about pies, when I think of an apple pie, I think of freedom.”

A customer even said the store has a certain patriotic smell to it.

“Someone came in once and he just walked in, said ‘Smells like freedom’. I was like ‘You’re in the right place sir, it does, it smells exactly like that.’”

Most of their success came from king cake sales earlier this year, and Greene believes Freedom Baking will have more success to end the year with a larger following.

“We have a good following of people. This next year is going to be insane, now that we’re more established and everything.”

