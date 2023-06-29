USA-themed Freedom Baking Co. serves sweets in Ball

(KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - A rising bakery in Central Louisiana has some custom-made goods just for you!

Tyler Greene is the owner of Freedom Baking Company, a veteran-owned family bakery located at 5822 Monroe Highway in Ball

For over 30 years, his wife and mother-in-law baked cakes and other sweets out of their home. After having one of her sweets, it was one of the reasons why Greene married her.

“She would bring it to me, and all of my military friends told me I had to marry her because they were the greatest thing I ever had,” Greene said.

That led Greene to open Freedom Baking Co. with his family late last year. The bakery produces custom cakes, along with cupcakes, cake pops, cheesecakes, pies and other sweet treats. Greene included USA-themed colors and historical artifacts in the shop due to his 12 years in the Louisiana National Guard and his patriotism.

“We wanted to incorporate patriotism and freedom into what we do,” Greene said. “[When] you talk about pies, when I think of an apple pie, I think of freedom.”

A customer even said the store has a certain patriotic smell to it.

“Someone came in once and he just walked in, said ‘Smells like freedom’. I was like ‘You’re in the right place sir, it does, it smells exactly like that.’”

Most of their success came from king cake sales earlier this year, and Greene believes Freedom Baking will have more success to end the year with a larger following.

“We have a good following of people. This next year is going to be insane, now that we’re more established and everything.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Tina Frey of Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9 Academy has been indicted on a federal theft charge.
Cypress Arrow owner Tina Frey indicted on federal theft charge, accused of stealing from Veterans Affairs
Dexta Hall
TRIAL: Prosecutors say Kevin Hammond, Jr. lured to ‘kill zone’ the night he was killed
Charges against Danny Prenell, Jr. released
Mississippi police release charges for Pineville pastor accused of shooting his wife, then himself
Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers

Latest News

Dexta Zayshawn Hall
Dexta Hall found guilty of second degree murder for Nov 2021 deadly shooting of Kevin Hammond
Briggs’ family and friends said her life has been well-lived and inspirational.
Pineville resident Catherine Briggs celebrates her 100th birthday
Pineville resident Catherine Briggs celebrates her 100th birthday
Power restored to Cleco customers in Woodworth impacted by high temperatures